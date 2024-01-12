Stocks Are Forever. That Doesn’t Mean Now Is the Time to Buy.

But much of the rebound in both economy and markets was thanks to massive government deficit spending, which isn’t sustainable. Some of the rest is because stocks are even more highly valued than at the prepandemic peak. The S&P 500 reached 19.1 times the estimate of forward 12-month earnings in February 2020, the highest since the dot-com bubble of 2000. The multiple is now slightly higher, at 19.3 times, suggesting investors expect earnings to grow even faster than they thought back then.