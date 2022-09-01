Stocks decline as Moody’s slashes India growth forecast

The Nifty closed down 216.50 points or 1.22% at 17,542.8, off the day’s low by 74 points. The Sensex ended 770.48 points or 1.29% lower at 58,766.59, off the day’s low by 0.4%. Indices have fluctuated 611 points between high and low over the past week .

