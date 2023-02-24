Stocks fall after strong inflation data
- Recent data has undermined the idea the Fed could cut rates later this year.
U.S. stock indexes pulled back Friday, resuming a spell of selling, after an inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve showed stronger-than-expected price pressures.
The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% lower and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.3%.
The moves put all three indexes on course to end the holiday-shortened week in the red, despite modest gains Thursday.
U.S. stocks have wavered this month. Robust economic data, while positive for the growth outlook, have raised concerns that the Fed will keep interest rates steady at higher levels to ensure inflation is brought under control.
The indications of a hot economy are prompting some investors to give up on the notion the Fed will be quick to lower interest rates once it has finished raising them, said David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth US.
“The perception of monetary policy and where it’s headed has changed dramatically," said Mr. Donabedian. “What’s currently priced in today is more realistic versus what people were pricing in right after the Fed meeting" ending Feb. 1, he said.
Adding to those worries: January’s personal-consumption-expenditures price index, which overshot economists’ expectations. The core reading, which excludes food and energy, and which is considered the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, rose 4.7% year on year. That was ahead of consensus forecasts for a 4.4% increase.
Yields on U.S. government bonds rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note advanced to 3.939% from 3.879% on Thursday. Bond yields rise as prices fall.
Still, with the economy proving more resilient to higher interest rates than many had expected, investors are becoming more hopeful that the Fed could be able to tame inflation without inflicting too much economic pain.
“It’s not quite Goldilocks, but if we get an environment where growth holds up, which it is so far; inflation continues to come down; and the Fed can ease up with interest rates, that is a pretty good environment," said Brian O’Reilly, head of market strategy at Mediolanum International Funds.
Boeing led decliners in the Dow, with its stock falling 3.5% after the plane maker halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets because of a documentation issue.
Warner Bros. Discovery shares retreated 2.8% after the entertainment giant’s quarterly revenue missed expectations and its chief executive warned that the U.S. advertising market remains very challenging.
Front-month futures contracts for Brent crude oil slipped 1.1% to $81.28 a barrel. The international oil benchmark has fallen this month as a sharp rise in U.S. crude inventories prompted concerns that oil demand in the world’s largest economy is stalling.
Overseas, Asian indexes were mixed. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.3% after the nominee to lead the Bank of Japansaid inflation, now running at a four-decade high, would soon fall without a rise in interest rates. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%, while China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.6%.
European markets were broadly lower. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 lost about 0.8%.
