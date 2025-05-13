According to Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers, the real winner from the US-China trade deal may be the US stock market. With uncertainty at home receding sharply, he believes capital outflows from the US won’t be dramatic. However, he cautions that tariff cuts between the two giants are more of a short-term patch than a long-term fix, as the US remains intent on reducing its reliance on Chinese imports.