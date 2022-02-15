Stocks  on edge amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

“Oil prices can shoot up further if the ongoing tussle between Russia and Ukraine escalates or due to any retaliatory sanctions by the US. India will be adversely impacted if crude goes any higher, as India will see higher pressure on its balance of payments, as well as it will import higher inflation. The market is also anxious that with rising inflation (on crude strengthening), the Fed may act faster than expected on tapering as well as a rate hike," said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager, Ambit Asset Management.