Stocks on the edge ahead of RBI policy

Meanwhile, Brent was trading at $102.59 a barrel levels on Thursday. Oil prices have come off their peak but have failed to fall below the $100 mark on a closing basis in April. Though some decline in crude prices is positive for the rupee, too, experts said that weak stock markets and a strong dollar index would weigh on the dollar-rupee currency pair. Further, the outcome of the MPC meeting will also have a bearing on the rupee movement.

