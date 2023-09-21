Stocks plummet as crude nears $1002 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:05 AM IST
High oil prices could force central banks to raise interest rates
NEW DELHI, MUMBAI : Indian benchmark indices saw their steepest single-day drop in two months, declining over 1% on Wednesday, dragged down by selling in HDFC Bank and other index heavyweights. Weakness in global markets, with crude oil prices nearing $100 a barrel, also made investors cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.
