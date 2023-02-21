Stocks rally despite squeeze on profitability
- Net profit margins for S&P 500 companies are poised to drop for the sixth quarter in a row
This year’s stock rally has a surprising feature: a smaller share of revenue at big U.S. companies is reaching the bottom line.
With fourth-quarter earnings season nearly complete, the net profit margin of companies in the S&P 500 has fallen to 11.3%, based on actual results and analyst estimates for companies that have yet to report. That would mark the sixth consecutive quarterly decline from the peak of 13% in 2021, according to FactSet.
Rising costs for key inputs such as labor, materials and energy are denting corporate profits across industries, even as sales are rising. Falling profits worry investors because they can portend an economic slowdown and leave companies strapped for cash. That could lead to less spending on new corporate projects, or crimp investor payouts like dividends or stock buybacks.
“Some margin compression was expected," said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. “What the market doesn’t want to see is a complete collapse."
Stocks have gained an average of 5.3% after a year of falling S&P margins, according to Dow Jones Market Data going back to 2002. The average annual return in that period was 6.6%. Stocks rose in five of the seven years, but suffered steep declines in the other two.
The margin pinch is another headache for investors, who are still facing the impact of sharply higher interest rates, an uncertain economic outlook and stubbornly high inflation. The S&P 500 has climbed 6.2% this year but is down 15% from its high in early 2022.
Company executives have said they expect stronger resistance from consumers this year as pressure mounts on their wallets.
Kraft Heinz Co. said last week that it isn’t planning further price increases in 2023 after lifting overall prices 15% last year. The maker of sliced cheese and ketchup expects organic sales to grow between 4% and 6% from last year, boosted by higher prices. Shares rose slightly after the announcement and are down 1.7% this year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it expects its sales growth to moderate this year as the restaurant chain laps last year’s price increases in the spring and summer. Chipotle stock is up 17% in 2023.
Profit margins swelled well above historical norms during the pandemic, helping the U.S. avoid what many economists worried would be a prolonged slump. Unprecedented stimulus meant consumers spent big on goods when Covid-19 restrictions dominated daily life.
When those restrictions ended, spending surged on services such as concerts and dining out surged. Inflation picked up and interest rates rose sharply, but companies had little trouble passing higher costs on to consumers, at least initially.
Now, the economic picture is far murkier. The inflation rate is declining, but consumer prices still grew 6.4% in January from a year earlier. Retail sales were stronger than expected last month but disappointed in the fall. The U.S. unemployment rate sits at the lowest level since 1969, yet many of the largest employers in tech and other industries are cutting staff.
The yield curve is sharply inverted, a signal traditionally understood to indicate a looming recession. But investor demand for junk-rated loans is still high. War in Europe, coupled with the effects of the pandemic, has some companies rethinking supply chains that had spanned the globe.
How the economy holds up will have a large influence on where corporate margins head next, analysts and investors say.
“The bulk of the damage to markets and the economy was done last year," Ms. Horneman said. “This year I’m more excited."
This year’s rally has left the S&P 500 trading at 18.1 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, close to the five-year average. The index traded at less than 17 times forward earnings at the start of the year, according to FactSet.
Analysts are penciling $222.29 in per-share earnings this year from S&P 500 companies, according to FactSet. The 2023 estimate peaked at $250.32 last May. That could drop further if companies can’t pass higher costs along to their customers.
“We do think overall earnings expectations look a bit aggressive still," said Jill Carey Hall, equity strategist at Bank of America Corp.
Not every company is feeling a profitability pinch. Net margins improved in the fourth quarter from a year earlier in the energy, utilities, real estate and industrials sectors. Travel-related stocks, like airlines, have surged because of high customer demand and a limited supply of seats.
Ms. Hall is recommending smaller-capitalization stocks to clients, because they are more exposed to services spending than goods spending. She also favors stocks in sectors where cost pressures that previously built up have begun to ease, such as home builders and consumer-staples companies.
Home builder PulteGroup Inc. forecast last month that its gross profit margins would be about 27% in the first quarter, slightly higher than the previous year. The improvement is fueled by a fall in lumber prices. PulteGroup shares are up 19% this year.
Other investors and strategists are more cautious.
“We’ve never experienced this pace of sequential margin compression where things didn’t end up in a recession," said Nicholas Bohnsack, head of portfolio strategy at Strategas Research Partners.
Because changes to monetary policy often take time to ripple through the economy, companies likely haven’t felt the full impact of last year’s interest-rate increases, he added.
Bond markets had rallied earlier this year on hopes the Federal Reserve would soon pause its tightening campaign and, eventually, lower rates. But traders have accepted that process might take longer than hoped for. Derivatives markets now show the federal-funds rate peaking at about 5.25% in August, according to FactSet.
Mr. Bohnsack said the prospect of more tightening from the Fed puts investors in a tough spot when stocks are rising.
“Would you rather fight the tape, or would you rather fight the Fed?" he said.
