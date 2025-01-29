Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 29 January

Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 29 January

Livemint

Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from three analysts: Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Bajaj Finserv Ltd: Buy at 1,768 | Target 1,786-1,795 | Stop loss 1,752.

The stock managed to close above the 1,760 level and is trading above major EMAs.

ICICI Bank Ltd: Buy at 1,246.90 | Target 1,262-1,268 | Stop loss 1,237.

The stock has shown a strong uptrend after a prolonged sell-off. On the 30-minute timeframe, the stock has given a trendline breakout on the upside. Taking a long trade appears to be a low-risk, high-reward idea in the current scenario.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Buy at 1,887.75 | Target 1,915-1,925 | Stop loss 1,862.

Just like ICICI Bank, the stock has given a trendline breakout. If the price sustain above 1,920 level, the stock can give further upmove.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

JK Cement: Buy above 4,840, stop 4,760, target 5,260

The cement sector has its shares of ups and downs, and this has been absorbed by this counter quite well. the steady higher lows over the last few days have attracted some strong bullish vibes. With a favorable setup towards the close of the day and momentum seen reviving one can look at some buying opportunity in the coming days.

Shivalik: Buy above 780 , stop 760, target 850

The recent muted Q3 numbers resulted in a breach of important supports. The move below the recent set of supports is inviting more selling into the prices. As RSI is heading lower, the bearishness could persist, highlighting that we should be looking at some potential decline in the coming sessions.

Jubilant Food: Buy above 670, stop 650 target 725

The FMCG company is keenly tracked saw a very steep fall since the start of the year to find some good support at the cloud region. The two bar reversal pattern that is been formed on the Daily charts we can expect some upside. The positive move seen on Tuesday highlights that there is a shift seen in the counter at lower levels and the trends are hinting at some bullish bias. With the RSI showing a rebound one can consider that the trends are showing a potential to move higher.

Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India

Axis Bank Ltd: Current market price 983.80| Buy range 965–990| Profit goal 1,140| Stop loss 930| Timeframe 1–2 months

DLF Ltd: Current market price 726.75 | Buy range 710–730| Profit goal 805| Stop loss 688| Timeframe 1–2 months

About the analysts: Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst (registration number INH000010441). Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

