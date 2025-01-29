Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 29 January

The FMCG company is keenly tracked saw a very steep fall since the start of the year to find some good support at the cloud region. The two bar reversal pattern that is been formed on the Daily charts we can expect some upside. The positive move seen on Tuesday highlights that there is a shift seen in the counter at lower levels and the trends are hinting at some bullish bias. With the RSI showing a rebound one can consider that the trends are showing a potential to move higher.