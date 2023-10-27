Stocks rise after 6-day drop, but concerns linger
The rise coincided with foreign brokerage JP Morgan’s upgrade of India from neutral to overweight, days after Morgan Stanley put India on top of its overweight stance.
Mumbai: Stocks staged a rebound on Friday following a six-day decline that eroded ₹17.95 trillion in investor wealth. Analysts, however, refrained from calling this a recovery, labelling it as a “dead cat bounce" whose life is uncertain, given escalating geopolitical tensions and rising bond yields in the US.
