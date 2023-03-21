Stocks Rise as Bank Shares Gain3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting Tuesday with traders expecting 0.25-percentage-point increase
Increased investor optimism about the banking system helped lift U.S. stocks Tuesday, with shares of regional banks including First Republic Bank at the front of a broad market rally.
