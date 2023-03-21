Stocks Rise as Bank Shares Gain

Investors have debated in recent days whether the Fed might hit pause given financial-stability concerns, but consensus has hardened that it will continue to tighten policy when it announces it decision on Wednesday. Fed-funds futures show investors are now pricing in an 82% chance that the central bank lifts interest rates by 0.25 percentage point for a second consecutive time, according to data from CME Group.

