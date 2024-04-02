Axis Securities maintains its December’2024 Nifty target at 23000, and they value we value it at 20 times on December’2025 earnings.

Given that the India VIX is currently below its long-term average, the market as per Axis Securities is thought to be in a neutral state-neither panic nor exuberance. Although the market's medium- to long-term outlook is still favorable , Axis Securities expects there may be short-term volatility when the market moves in either direction. In light of this, they say that the market set up currently is "Buy on Dips" market.

Axis recommends investors to remain invested in the market but maintaining good liquidity (10%). The investors are advices to use any downturns to accumulate positions gradually in high quality companies with strong earnings visibility with a 12–18 month investment horizon.

In a Bull case Axis Securities values Nifty at 22 times, which translates into a December’24 target of 25,000. However, in the bear case, they value Nifty at 16 times, which translates into a December’2024 target of 18,500.

Large Cap picks

Out of 15 stock picks by Axis Securities, eight are the large cap picks. These include ICICI Bank, Coal India, Nestle India, State Bank of India , Nestle India , Varun Beverages , Bank Of India , Bharti Airtel and TVS Motor Company, with an upside of up to 17%.

Mid Cap Picks

The Three Mid cap picks are Lupin , Federal Bank and CreditAccess Grameen. While for CreditAccess Grameen Axis expects up to 37% upside, Federal Bank may give return of up to 20% and Lupin may gain up to 10%.

Small Cap picks

PNC infra, CIE Automotive India , Westlife Foodworks , JTL Infrastructure are among the 4 small cap picks by Axis Securities where it expects up to 50% led by JTL Infrastructure.

