JM Financial has refreshed its list of top stock picks for the next three years, identifying 15 companies across large-, mid- and small-cap segments that it believes offer attractive absolute-return opportunities. The brokerage's latest selection includes ICICI Bank, Eternal, Cholamandalam Investment, Phoenix Mills, Nuvama, PNB Housing Finance, Aegis Vopak, SJS Enterprises, TVS Motors, TIPS Music, Shadowfax, Physicswallah, JSW Infrastructure, Fortis Healthcare and DCB Bank.

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The revised portfolio comprises eight stocks retained from the previous selection and seven new additions. JM Financial has removed 11 companies from its earlier list following a reassessment of their investment prospects and whether they continue to meet its selection criteria.

The brokerage's investment framework focuses on the potential to generate returns of 50% from large-cap stocks, 75% from mid-caps and 100% from small-caps over a three-year period. It prefers these returns to be driven by earnings growth and business performance rather than relying primarily on valuation expansion.

JM Financial's previous stock picks: How did they perform? JM Financial said 13 of its 19 previous selections generated positive returns. Among large-caps, Adani Ports gained 27.1% over the period under review, while Eternal advanced 24.4%. Maruti was the weakest performer in the category, declining 12.3%.

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In the mid-cap segment, Phoenix Mills emerged as the best performer, delivering a 33.7% return, while Vishal Mega Mart fell 28.2%. Small-cap picks recorded a wider divergence in performance. Aegis Logistics gained 58.7%, followed by PNB Housing Finance at 33%, Nuvama at 31.7% and SJS Enterprises at 25.6%. Gokaldas Exports was the weakest performer, declining 14.8%.

Following its review, JM Financial retained ICICI Bank, Eternal, Cholamandalam Investment, Phoenix Mills, Nuvama, PNB Housing, Aegis Vopak and SJS Enterprises. The seven new additions are TVS Motors, TIPS Music, Shadowfax, Physicswallah, JSW Infrastructure, Fortis Healthcare and DCB Bank.

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Why JM Financial is bullish on these stocks ICICI Bank: JM Financial expects the bank to sustain return on assets (RoA) of around 2.3% and return on equity (RoE) of approximately 17% over FY27-FY29, supported by strong internal capital generation. Despite its sector-leading profitability and balance-sheet strength, the stock trades at around 2.3 times its estimated FY28 price-to-book value. The brokerage believes this valuation offers scope for an upside of around 50% over three years.

Eternal: The brokerage expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 105% over FY26-FY29, supported by continued growth in Zomato and improving profitability at Blinkit. At ₹372 as of 25 November 2026, Eternal trades at approximately 34 times FY29 estimated EV/adjusted EBITDA and 52 times estimated earnings. JM Financial considers these valuations reasonable given its growth prospects and expanding addressable market.

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TVS Motors: JM Financial projects revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) CAGRs of 22%, 24% and 26%, respectively, over FY26-FY29. Market-share gains across domestic and export markets, improving margins and a healthy new-product pipeline are expected to support earnings momentum.

Cholamandalam Investment: The brokerage expects assets under management (AUM) to grow at around 21% and earnings per share (EPS) at 22% over FY26-FY29. Growth in auto finance and newer businesses, improved margins, lower borrowing costs following CCD conversion and better asset quality are expected to support profitability.

JSW Infrastructure: Capacity expansion, captive cargo visibility and growth in its logistics business are expected to drive volume CAGR of around 18% and EBITDA CAGR of approximately 36% over FY26-FY29. JM Financial remains positive on the company's long-term growth prospects, supported by low leverage and its expansion plans.

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Phoenix Mills and Fortis Healthcare: Phoenix Mills could deliver returns of around 50% over three years, according to the brokerage, supported by its retail portfolio and the commissioning of new malls. Fortis Healthcare, meanwhile, is expected to deliver revenue and EBITDA growth of 17% and 19%, respectively, over FY26-FY29. JM Financial believes the stock's valuation discount to larger hospital peers does not adequately reflect its growth profile.

Shadowfax: The brokerage expects operating efficiencies from higher shipment density, better tracking and automation to improve profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to rise from 3.6% in FY26 to 9.3% by FY30, while RoE could improve from 9.3% to 22.8% over the same period.

Other picks include Nuvama, PNB Housing Finance, Aegis Vopak, TIPS Music, Physicswallah, DCB Bank and SJS Enterprises. Their investment cases span earnings recovery, improving asset quality, infrastructure expansion, better monetisation, operating leverage and margin expansion.

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JM Financial's refreshed selection reflects its preference for companies where earnings growth can support long-term returns. The brokerage's three-year investment horizon also means these ideas are intended as longer-term opportunities rather than short-term trading calls.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.