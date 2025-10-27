Stocks to buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests buying Axis Bank, Kansai Nerolac shares on 27 October 2025

Stock market news: Indian stock market indices recorded their fourth consecutive week of gains on Friday, marking their longest winning streak in 2025 thus far, driven by consistent quarterly earnings, robust festival season sales, and decreasing global trade tensions.

On that day, the Nifty 50 declined by 0.37% to close at 25,795.15, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.41% to 84,211.88 as investors took profits and concerns over India-U.S. trade weighed heavily.

For the week, both benchmarks experienced a rise of 0.3% each and increased by 3% over the past six sessions.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Friday that India will not hastily enter into trade agreements and will dismiss conditions from partner nations that limit its trading options, according to reports.

India is currently engaged in trade negotiations with various countries, including the United States, which has levied tariffs as high as 50% on Indian products. The easing of global trade tensions, especially between the U.S. and China, also contributed positively to market sentiment. The White House confirmed on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

Market Outlook by Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities Equity benchmark concluded volatile week on flat to positive note wherein Nifty 50 gained 0.3% to settle the truncated week at 25,795. The broader market performed in tandem with the benchmark by gaining 0.6%. Sectorally, IT, PSU Bank, Metal remained in limelight. The weekly price action formed a Doji like candle, carrying higher high-low, indicating profit booking at psychological mark of 26,000.

The formation of higher peak and trough signifies buying demand at elevated support base that makes us reiterate our positive bias and expect Nifty 50 to challenge All-Time High of 26,300 in coming month.

Nifty 50 reclaimed 26,000 mark after twelve months of hiatus wherein it absorbed host of negative news around geopolitical issues, Tariff uncertainties, FII's sell-off, indicating revival in market sentiment amid trade deal development. However, profit booking from overbought conditions pulled Nifty 50 below 25,800 marks. We believe, the index is undergoing healthy retracement of prevailing 1,500 points up move observed in past four weeks. Thereby, any decline from hereon should not be construed as negative instead dips should be capitalised to accumulate quality stocks with strong earnings as key support is placed at 25,400.

Our positive bias is based on following observations: Action in Bank Nifty, IT, Oil & Gas: The Breakout from three months consolidation helped Bank Nifty to clock a fresh All Time High, highlighting structural improvement. While optimism around earnings boosted the sentiment in IT, Oil & Gas space. Together, these indices carry 55% weightage of Nifty 50 which would provide impetus to challenge All Time High in the coming month.

Market breadth: The current up move is backed by the improvement in market breadth as currently the ratio chart of stocks hitting new 52 weeks high vs new 52 weeks low (Nifty 500 Universe) continues to inch upward, highlighting strengthening of rally.

Broader Structure: The breakout from past four months consolidation (25,670-24,350) backed by traction in index heavy weights, highlighting structural improvement that would eventually pave the way for next leg of rally.

Key Monitorable: a. Outcome of India-US tariff negotiations

b. US Fed meet

c. Progression of Q2FY26 earning season

d. Gold: Gold has taken a breather after approaching overbought conditions after > 60% rally seen in this year. Going ahead, we expect gold to undergo healthy consolidation in $4400-$3900 range.

Stocks To Buy This Week - Dharmesh Shah Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Axis Bank, and Kansai Nerolac Paints.

Buy Axis Bank shares in the range of ₹1,200-1,242. He has Axis Bank share price target of ₹1,320 with a stop loss of ₹1,154.

Buy Kansai Nerolac Paints shares in the range of ₹244-254. He has Kansai Nerolac Paints share price target of ₹285 with a stop loss of ₹230.

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 24/10/2025 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.