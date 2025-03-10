Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 10 March
SummaryHere are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 10 March.
Market recap: Nifty 50 on 7 March
On March 7, The Indian market snapped three week losing streak to record biggest weekly gain in 2025 in the week ended March 7 despite volatile global markets due to uncertainty around US trade policy. The markets have ended the week well but we need to consider that that index moves have not been replicated by the stocks.