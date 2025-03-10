Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 10 March

For undertaking shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 22500 for a drop once again to 22200 and 22000 as per the Open Interest data 22200 where we see the next set of supports emerging. If we witness a 30-minute range breakout on Monday we can consider to trade on either side as the trends still remain tentative where we expect some resistances to kick in. As ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as we the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.