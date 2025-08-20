Best stocks to buy today—recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Outlook for Trading

Technically, the Nifty has managed to hold on to the gap that was created at the start of the week. With the gap are being held in its recent trading range once again marking a decisive turn. For days, the index had oscillated between roughly 24800 and 25,100. While the breakout hunters have been surprised on either side the trends are slowly and steadily shifting the bias to the upside as uncertainty is seen reducing. The Fibonacci resistance at the 25000 mark continues to be a hurdle as we enter the coming trading sessions. Chart watchers will note the bullish candlestick on the daily chart, coupled with rising volumes, as an encouraging sign that the rally has room to run.