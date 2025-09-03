Stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 3 September

The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the red on profit booking in the fag-end of the session on Tuesday.

The Sensex closed at 80,157.88, down 207 points, or 0.26%, while the Nifty 50 ended the day with a loss of 45 points, or 0.18%, at 24,579.60. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed, rising 0.27 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively. Against this backdrop, Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader recommends three stocks for today.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

•GREAVESCOT: Buy above ₹227 and dips to near ₹217, stop ₹207, target ₹247-257

Greaves Cotton Ltd. (GREAVESCOT), a diversified engineering company with a 165-year legacy, has evolved from its roots in single-cylinder diesel engines to a fuel-agnostic, end-to-end mobility solutions provider. Operating across engines, electric mobility, and aftermarket services, the company caters to automotive, construction, agriculture, and industrial segments, while also offering power generation solutions for critical sectors like healthcare and infrastructure.

With a market capitalization of ~ ₹4,600 crore and a P/E ratio near 69, GREAVESCOT is virtually debt-free and maintains a healthy dividend payout of 24%. FY25 performance showed improving operating margins, reaching 8% in the latest quarter, supported by cost control and product mix optimization. However, return ratios remain modest (ROE ~4%), reflecting the ongoing investment phase in new mobility solutions.

As we take a look at the charts, the last few weeks have been quite challenging and the attempt to move higher has not met with favourable response yet. A sharp drop into the value support zone around 198 managed to hold back the selloff in the last few trading sessions. However, the strong thrust to the upside, followed by robust volume that has emerged at lower levels, has clearly highlighted that the trends ahead could be resolutely heading higher. Some support from the Average Directional Index (ADX) hints at an upward trajectory, which certifies that the momentum to the upside could now pick up. As the overall market bias continues to be selective engagement, one can consider the possibility of moving higher in the coming days.

With its strong brand trust, diversified portfolio, and focus on sustainable mobility, GREAVESCOT is positioned to benefit from the structural shift toward cleaner transportation and localised manufacturing. Execution on scaling EV volumes, improving profitability in the electric division, and sustaining growth in core engine and genset businesses will be key to unlocking its next phase of value creation.

•JAYBARMARU: Buy above ₹93 and dips to ₹88 , stop ₹85 , target ₹99- ₹103

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. (JAYBARMARU), a key auto components manufacturer and joint venture partner of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., holds a strong position in the automobile ancillary space, supplying critical sheet metal body-in-white components, rear axle assemblies, and fuel systems across Maruti’s entire model range.

Financially, the company maintains a market capitalization of around ₹930 crore, with a P/E ratio near 18.3 and a dividend yield of ~0.81%, reflecting a shareholder-friendly approach. FY25 EBITDA stood at ₹167.5 crore, supported by improving operating margins, which touched 12% in the latest quarter. While historical sales growth has been modest, recent quarters show margin expansion and stronger profitability, aided by operational efficiencies and cost control.

Sectorally, JAYBARMARU benefits from the sustained growth of India’s passenger vehicle market and the increasing localization of auto parts manufacturing. Management continues to focus on capacity enhancement, technology adoption, and product innovation to meet evolving OEM requirements, including lighter, high-strength components for fuel efficiency and safety.

Every dip has been a strong buying opportunity for this counter.This calendar year has been very intense for this counter. With a display of frequent long body candles, the stock has been This counter has been steadily making a higher high, higher low in this calendar year after some steady decline since July highs due to some steady profit booking. After forming a long body candle at recent breakout support, the stock is indicating potential to move higher. The revival from the cloud region seen in the last week augurs well for the prices. The volume led rise is leading to a strong recovery. Further, the prices are seen reviving, holding on to the ascending trendline support that could now produce a rebound.

With its entrenched OEM relationship, improving financial performance, and strategic investments in advanced manufacturing, JAYBARMARU is positioned to leverage the ongoing upcycle in the auto sector, though sustained growth will depend on demand momentum and execution on diversification plans beyond its anchor client.

•BAJAJCON: Buy above ₹243 and dips to ₹225, stop ₹217 target ₹270- ₹285

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. (BAJAJCON), a leading FMCG player in the personal care segment, stands out for its strong fundamentals, sectoral resilience, and brand-led innovation. Best known for its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, the company has expanded into related categories such as Bajaj Jasmine, Bajaj Zero Grey, and Bajaj Gulab Jal, catering to evolving consumer preferences. Financially, it maintains an almost debt-free balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio near zero, delivering a healthy return on equity of around 17% and a net profit margin of about 12.8%, supported by steady EPS growth and stable EBITDA margins.

Operating in the resilient FMCG–personal care space, BAJAJCON benefits from consistent demand while tapping into emerging sub-segments like premium hair oils and value-added personal care, particularly in India’s Tier-II and Tier-III markets where grooming awareness is rising. The management’s focus on strengthening brand equity, expanding distribution across traditional and modern trade channels, and innovating through product extensions—such as cooling hair oils and anti-greying solutions—demonstrates strategic agility and market responsiveness.

This counter joins the list of some steady recoveries seen in select FMCG stocks that are displaying some resilience. Since the last few trading sessions, the move has been a gradual consolidation forming a rounding pattern in this counter. The steady rise seen in the last 2 days has managed to breach an important resistance around 239 and heading higher. In the last few days, the financial resilience has been acknowledged, giving way to much higher grounds in the coming days.

With the trends now showing the possibility of more upward traction, one can consider initiating a long opportunity in the coming weeks. As the bullish bias is steadily stepping in one should look at trading as well as investing into this counter.

With its combination of financial strength, sectoral positioning, and innovation-driven leadership, BAJAJCON offers the profile of a steady compounder, capable of delivering long-term value creation despite modest topline growth in recent years.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.