Mint Market

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 17 February 2025

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Norben Tea and Exports Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, and Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Feb 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy(MINT)

Stocks to buy under 100: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded losses for eight consecutive sessions, weighed down by continued foreign fund outflows, concerns over US trade tariffs, and disappointing corporate quarterly earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 199.76 points, or approximately 0.26%, closing at 75,939.21. Earlier in the day, it plunged 699.33 points, or 0.91%, to reach an intraday low of 75,439.64. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 102.15 points, or 0.44%, ending at 22,929.25 on Friday.

Advertisement
Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 stocks to buy on Monday - 17 Feb 2025

“Technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook, with key EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200) aligning in a downtrend. The Stochastic RSI is trading in the oversold region, while the RSI stands at 38, indicating persistent selling pressure. Market participants should closely watch the 22,800 level for further directional cues,” said brokerage firm Choice Broking in a report.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market remains weak, with the Nifty 50 index falling decisively below the 23,000 mark.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market bias is weak as the Nifty 50 index slipped below 23,000 mark decisively. However, the frontline index witnessed a decent pullback after retesting 22,800 support for the third time in recent sessions. A decisive break above 23,300 would establish positive conviction.”

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Norben Tea and Exports Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, and Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.

Advertisement
Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends these THIS stock to buy tomorrow - 17 Feb 2025

Stocks to buy under 100

1] Norben Tea and Exports: Momentum buy at 36.54, Stop Loss of 35; Target Price of 39.

2] N K Industries: Momentum buy at 72.41, Stop Loss of 69; Target Price of 78.

3] Raj Rayon Industries: Momentum buy at 23.37, Stop Loss of 22; Target Price of 25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 17 February 2025
First Published:16 Feb 2025, 11:05 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget