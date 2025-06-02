Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 2 June

This partnership may become a good synergy between both companies to expand their presence further in the electronics sector. Additionally, Brand like Roff has a lot of room for growth due to growth in the tile market, which stood at ₹43,000 crore as of FY24 and is expected to reach ₹62,000 crore by 2027. Key growth drivers for the company are penetration in rural and semi-urban markets and international expansion through various business models. On a macro view, the specialty chemicals market in India is expected to grow faster than China, increasing its market share from 3-4% in 2021 to 6% by 2026, as per a Crisil report.