Stocks to Watch: Adani Ent, SBI, Vodafone Idea, Adani Power, ITC, Infosys
- Adani Transmission, Tata Steel, Easy Trip Planners, LIC Housing Finance, and Muthoot Finance will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today.
Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×