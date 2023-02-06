Stocks to Watch: Adani Ent, SBI, Vodafone Idea, Adani Power, ITC, Infosys

Adani Power: Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the government agency responsible for the development of Bangladesh's power sector, has asked for a revision of the power purchase agreement (PPA) it signed with Adani Power Ltd for importing electricity from its thermal power plant in Jharkhand, India. The prime reason for the revision is reportedly due to a disagreement over the price of coal to be used as fuel for the project. According to anonymous sources close to the deal, BPDB has already sent a letter to Adani Group. requesting the opening of Letter of credit (LCs) in India to import the coal. The 1,600 MW plant in Jharkhand is expected to be fueled by imported coal.