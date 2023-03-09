Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, SBI, Shriram Finance, NALCO, SBI Life

Global Capital Markets: The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “members are hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record date of 20th March 2023 for subdivision in face value of Equity Shares of ₹10/- to ₹1/- each and issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1, under Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015." The firm reported a net income of ₹15.25 Cr during Q3FY23 as opposed to ₹0.53 Cr during Q3FY22. According to the corporation, net expenses for the quarter ended in December 2022 were ₹14.46 Cr, as opposed to ₹0.28 Cr, reported for the quarter ended in December 2021.