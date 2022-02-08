Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Escorts, Godrej Consumer, IRCTC

2 min read.Updated: 08 Feb 2022, 07:59 AM ISTArindam Roy
Shares of firms like Bharti Airtel, Astrazeneca Pharma, IRCTC, Escorts, Glenmark Life Sciences, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, NMDC, Gujarat Gas, Bata India, Jindal Steel & Power, Indraprastha Gas, Latent View Analytics, Mahanagar Gas, NCC will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
GSK Pharma: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday reported a 3.93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹150.35 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹156.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 18.34 per cent to ₹236.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on account of lower two-wheeler sales. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹289.69 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.
Sansera Engineering: The company reported a profit of ₹20.13 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹42.48 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue generated from operations was ₹420 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹427 crore in Q3FY21.
Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit rose nearly three times to ₹441.78 crore. The company had clocked a profit of ₹170.20 crore in the year-ago period, JSL said in a filing to BSE.
Nalco: National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit surged over three times to ₹830.67 crore. The company had posted a profit of ₹239.71 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.
JM Financial: JM Financial on Monday said its consolidated net profit witnessed a 20 per cent jump to ₹216.80 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Its consolidated income grew a moderate 8.25 per cent to ₹964.48 crore, the city-based company, which is into equity broking, investment banking and credit, said.
Adani Wilmar: The company will make its market debut today and the issue price is expected to be at ₹230 per share.
Borosil: Borosil Ltd on Monday reported 15.23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹25.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹21.92 crore for October-December period a year ago, Borosil said in a BSE filing.
Castrol India: Lubricant brand Castrol India Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of ₹189 crore in the fourth quarter ended December 31, almost unchanged from the year-ago period. Castrol follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.
PB Fintech: The parent company of Policybazaar.com posted a net loss of ₹298 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of ₹19.58 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue rose 73% to ₹367.27 crore from ₹212 crore in Q3FY21.
