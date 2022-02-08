Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Escorts, Godrej Consumer, IRCTC

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

GSK Pharma: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday reported a 3.93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹150.35 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹156.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 18.34 per cent to ₹236.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on account of lower two-wheeler sales. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹289.69 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Sansera Engineering: The company reported a profit of ₹20.13 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹42.48 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue generated from operations was ₹420 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹427 crore in Q3FY21.

Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit rose nearly three times to ₹441.78 crore. The company had clocked a profit of ₹170.20 crore in the year-ago period, JSL said in a filing to BSE.

Nalco: National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit surged over three times to ₹830.67 crore. The company had posted a profit of ₹239.71 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

JM Financial: JM Financial on Monday said its consolidated net profit witnessed a 20 per cent jump to ₹216.80 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Its consolidated income grew a moderate 8.25 per cent to ₹964.48 crore, the city-based company, which is into equity broking, investment banking and credit, said.

Adani Wilmar: The company will make its market debut today and the issue price is expected to be at ₹230 per share.

Borosil: Borosil Ltd on Monday reported 15.23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹25.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹21.92 crore for October-December period a year ago, Borosil said in a BSE filing.

Castrol India: Lubricant brand Castrol India Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of ₹189 crore in the fourth quarter ended December 31, almost unchanged from the year-ago period. Castrol follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.

PB Fintech: The parent company of Policybazaar.com posted a net loss of ₹298 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of ₹19.58 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue rose 73% to ₹367.27 crore from ₹212 crore in Q3FY21.

