Stocks to Watch: HUL, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Persistent Systems, HUDCO, UltraTech Cement and more

Indian front-line indices are likely to open on a negative note as Asian markets kicked off Thursday's session mixed, despite a strong handover from Wall Street. Investors in Asia are still digesting the impact of US President Donald Trump’s first few days in office, which have sent mixed signals to the markets.

Trump has reiterated a tariff threat against China but has largely spared the world’s second-largest economy from an escalation of the trade war. US markets, on the other hand, ended Wednesday positively, with the S&P 500 nearing its all-time high, driven by optimism over Trump’s initiatives to boost spending on artificial intelligence.

Stocks in focus during today's trading session Go Digit: General insurance firm Go Digit on Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold rise in its net profit to ₹119 crore for the three months ended December 2024. The Fairfax-backed company had earned a net profit of ₹43 crore in the same period a year ago.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, India, for the proposed Optics Park Project in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is set to commence in the year 2028.

HUDCO: The company on Wednesday reported a 42% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹735.03 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher income. It also announced the signing of an MoU with Vadhvan Port Project Ltd. (VPPL) to explore the possibility of providing funds of up to ₹25,000 crore.

BPCL: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation posted a 20% rise in December quarter net profit as margins improved. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,805.94 crore in the October-December period of FY24, compared to ₹3,181.42 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing.

Bharti Airtel: Credit rating agency Moody's has changed Bharti Airtel's outlook to positive. The agency has affirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s (Bharti) Baa3 issuer rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating on the bonds issued by Bharti.

RattanIndia Power: The company on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.33 crore for the December 2024 quarter, attributed to reduced expenses. The company had posted a loss of ₹586.97 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

HUL: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever reported a 19.18% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,989 crore for the December quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,508 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

IREDA: The company’s board is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

Persistent Systems: Information technology (IT) company Persistent Systems reported a 30.35% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) to ₹373 crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company reported a net profit of ₹286 crore and ₹306 crore in the preceding September quarter.

UltraTech Cement: The cement maker is set to announce its December quarter performance today, expected to be released during market hours.

(With inputs from agencies)