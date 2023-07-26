L&T: Larsen & Toubro reported a net consolidated profit of ₹2,493 crore which was 46% more than ₹1,702 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year. The revenue from operations of the company jumped 34% from ₹35,853 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹47,882 crore during the Q1FY24 period. The EBITDA of L&T jumped 23% during the quarter ending June 2023 as it reached ₹4,869 crore from ₹3,953 crore during the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd swung to a consolidated net profit in the June quarter from a year-earlier loss lifted by robust sales of luxury vehicles by its British unit, Jaguar Land Rover, and improved operating performance of its commercial vehicle business in India. The Mumbai-based automaker also announced that it will consolidate its capital base, converting all of its 508.5 million differential voting rights (DVR) shares to ordinary shares at a rate of seven ordinary shares for every 10 DVR shares held, resulting in a net reduction of 4.2% in its equity base.

ACC/Ambuja Cement: More than half of the institutional investors of Adani Group cement companies—ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd—voted against adopting the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 after the firms’ statutory auditors raised concerns about certain developments, and at least one proxy advisory firm recommended voting against the resolution. Sixty-three per cent of large investors voted against ACC’s adoption of financial statements at its annual general meeting, while 54% of institutional investors rejected the adoption of financial statements at Ambuja Cements.

Cyient: Cyient reported a 45% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹168.10 crore, compared to ₹116.10 crore in the corresponding period last year. The engineering and IT services company just missed analysts' estimates as rising expenses offset the strong order pipeline and demand recovery in some sectors. The Hyderabad-based company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹1,686.50 crore, reporting a jump of 35%, compared to ₹1,250.10 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI Life: SBI Life reported a growth of 45% in its net profit at ₹381 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of the fiscal year 2024, as compared to ₹263 crore in the year-ago period. SBI Life said its net premium income rose 19% year-on-year at ₹13,104 crore for the June quarter, as compared to ₹11,036 crore a year ago. It registered 18% growth in individual new business premiums at ₹4,060 crore in the first quarter, while the overall new business premium rose 11% at ₹6210 crore, aided by 18% growth in single premium business.

UTI AMC: UTI Asset Management Company on Tuesday said its profit after tax (PAT) jumped more than two-fold at ₹234 crore in the June quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The company posted a PAT of ₹92 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's total revenue from operations surged 60% at ₹468 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal as compared to ₹293 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, UTI AMC said.

Ceat: CEAT Q1 Results: CEAT reported a net profit of ₹144 crore, compared to ₹9.25 crore in the corresponding period last year. The tyre company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹2,935.2 crore, registering a rise of 4.1% compared to ₹2,818.4 crore in the year-ago period. On the operating performance, the company's EBITDA during the June quarter stood at ₹384.7 crore, compared to ₹171.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes informed on Tuesday that's employees in the Ambala branch committed fraud with an estimated amount of ₹38.53 crore. The company has filed an FIR with the police and the probe in the matter is on, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday. The company cleared that the fraud will have no major impact on its assets or assets quality. The fraud was committed over a period of time at the Ambala branch of the Can Fin Homes and was detected on 24 July, the company said.

Mahindra Holidays: Holiday timeshare business, Mahindra Holidays, has seen a drastic decline in its net profit by 70.15% down to ₹8.9 crore in the first quarter of the year ended June 30, versus the corresponding quarter last year, when the figure stood at ₹29.82 crore. In terms of consolidated revenue, it saw a marginal 2% increase to ₹651.82 crore in the first quarter of FY24 from ₹637 crore when compared with the same period last year.

Dixon Technologies: Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 47.89 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹67.19 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹45.43 crore for the April-June period a year ago, the electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations increased 14.58 per cent to ₹3,271.50 crore as against ₹2,855.07 crore in the year-ago period.