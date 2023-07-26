Stocks to Watch: L&T, Tata Motors, Ambuja, ACC, Cyient, SBI Life

Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes informed on Tuesday that's employees in the Ambala branch committed fraud with an estimated amount of ₹38.53 crore. The company has filed an FIR with the police and the probe in the matter is on, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday. The company cleared that the fraud will have no major impact on its assets or assets quality. The fraud was committed over a period of time at the Ambala branch of the Can Fin Homes and was detected on 24 July, the company said.

