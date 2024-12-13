Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Here's a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. NHPC: The state-owned hydroelectric power producer has received approval from its board of directors for a revised borrowing plan to raise up to ₹6,900 crore during the financial year 2024-25. The decision, made during a board meeting on December 12, 2024, includes raising funds through secured or unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible corporate bonds in one or more series or tranches via private placement.

HAL: In a significant move to strengthen India’s defense capabilities, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft. The contract, valued at approximately ₹13,500 crore, includes related equipment and is inclusive of taxes and duties. The aircraft will feature a 62.6% indigenized content, thanks to components manufactured by the Indian defense industry.

Tata Motors: India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer announced a price hike of up to 2% across its truck and bus portfolio, effective January 1, 2025. The price increase, which will vary across individual models and variants, is aimed at offsetting rising input costs, according to the company's exchange filing.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker has secured a contract from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to supply 1,475 BSVI diesel passenger bus chassis. Valued at approximately ₹345.58 crore, the contract requires Ashok Leyland to deliver the chassis between December 2024 and May 2025.

JK Tyre: The tyre manufacturer has secured a €30 million long-term loan from DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft to support the sustainable expansion of its production capacities in Madhya Pradesh, India. This loan will also facilitate the use of biomass instead of coal to operate the expansion facility’s boiler.

Greenply Industries: Plywood maker Greenply Industries Ltd announced the temporary shutdown of its medium-density fiberboard (MDF) plant in Gujarat. The shutdown, effective from December 11, 2024, follows a machinery breakdown at the plant, which is operated by Greenply Speciality Panels Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

PTC India: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) quashed a Sebi order that had banned former PTC India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajib Kumar Mishra from being a director in a listed entity for six months. The SAT ruled that all allegations against Mishra were baseless, and he had suffered the order for about six months without fault.

Veranda Learning Solutions: The Chennai-based education solutions provider announced the approval to raise ₹250 crore through a preferential issue. The funds will be used for acquisitions, including the purchase of a 51% stake in BB Publications Private Limited (BB Virtuals) for ₹126.2 crore and a 65% stake in Navkar Digital Institute Private Limited for ₹45.5 crore, to strengthen its offerings in the CA/CMA coaching segment.

NESCO: The diversified firm has been declared the highest bidder by National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHML) for the development, operation, and maintenance of wayside amenities along the Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam Expressway in the Khammam-Devarapalle section. NESCO will develop, operate, and maintain the amenities across four sites for a 30-year lease, with an option for a 30-year extension.