Stocks to watch: These trending stocks will be in focus on Friday

After reaching record highs on Thursday, major equity indices have reduced their gains. The NSE's weekly index options expired, causing trading to be turbulent. IT and real estate stocks rose, but PSU banks and media stocks fell. Global equities climbed as US consumer inflation data came in lower than expected, raising hopes that the US Federal Reserve may postpone hiking interest rates.

The S&P BSE Sensex increased 164.99 points, or 0.25%, to 65,558.89. The Nifty 50 index rose 29.45 points, or 0.15 percent, to 19,413.75. Today's highs for the Nifty and Sensex were 19,567 and 66,064.21, respectively. The broader market also made all time high with S&P BSE Mid-Cap index reached 29,420, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index touched 33,746. The indices were supported by TCS (up 2.47%), Infosys (up 2.40%), and ICICI Bank (up 1.32%).

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced a change in the expiry date of Bank Nifty (BANK NIFTY) index options on Wednesday. The expiry day of Bank Nifty weekly contracts will change from Thursday to Wednesday on September 4, 2023. The first Wednesday weekly expiration date will be September 6, 2023.

The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Friday, July 14, 2023:

63 Moons technologies: The shares of 63 Moons technologies jumped today by 10 per cent by a surge in volume 2.58 times, locking in the upper circuit and making a new 52-week high of ₹272.25 per share. On the 1 month basis the shares have delivered a 59.21 per cent.

Anand Rathi wealth: The company reported a 34 percent surge in profit after tax at ₹53 crore for three months ended June 2023. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of ₹40 crore in the same quarter. The shares of Anand Rathi wealth soared by more than 7 per cent to close at ₹1002.95 per share.

Aptech: The company's Board of Directors approved bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5, i.e., 2 bonus equity shares of ₹10 each for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each held by company members on the record date. The record date for bonus shares has been certified by the corporation as Friday, July 14, 2023. This means that the stock will begin trading ex-bonus on July 14, 2023.

ANAND RATHI WEALTH More Information

BSE More Information

63 MOONS TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test