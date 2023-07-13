Stocks to watch: These trending stocks will be in focus on Friday

Stocks to watch: These trending stocks will be in focus on Friday1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Major equity indices retreated from record highs, with trading becoming volatile due to the expiry of NSE's weekly index options. IT and real estate stocks rose, while PSU banks and media stocks fell. Global equities climbed as US consumer inflation data came in lower than expected.
