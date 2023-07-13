Stocks to watch: These trending stocks will be in focus on Friday

Aptech: The company's Board of Directors approved bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5, i.e., 2 bonus equity shares of ₹10 each for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each held by company members on the record date. The record date for bonus shares has been certified by the corporation as Friday, July 14, 2023. This means that the stock will begin trading ex-bonus on July 14, 2023.

