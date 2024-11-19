Stocks to Watch: Zee, Waaree Energies, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, GVK Power and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Pranati Deva
Published19 Nov 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Stocks to watch today
Stocks to watch today(Unsplash)

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) announced that Punit Goenka requested to be relieved from his role as managing director. Goenka expressed his desire to concentrate on operational duties in his capacity as the company's chief executive officer (CEO), the media and entertainment firm stated in an official release.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Global, the parent company of Bharti Airtel, completed the acquisition of a 24.5% stake in BT Group plc from Altice UK. The deal, which was initially announced in August 2024, saw Mittal’s conglomerate invest approximately $4 billion, securing the position of the largest single shareholder in Britain’s leading broadband and mobile company.

NTPC: State-run NTPC disbursed an interim dividend totaling 2,424 crore to its shareholders. This payment, made on November 18 as the first interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25, represented 25% of the company's paid-up equity share capital, according to an NTPC statement.

GVK Power: GVK Power, currently undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), unveiled a tentative list of potential resolution applicants (PRAs) in line with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The list features prominent industry players such as Vedanta Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, Shyam Sel and Power Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, and Zeal Global Opportunities Fund.

GMR Airports: GMR Airports reported significant growth in passenger traffic for October 2024, with over 10.7 million passengers handled, marking a 9.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase. This growth covered both domestic and international travel, each showing a 9.2% YoY rise. The company has consistently managed over 10 million passengers per month since December 2023. Additionally, aircraft movements increased by 9% YoY and 7% month-on-month, totaling 71,598 in October.

Themis Medicare: Themis Medicare announced its upcoming merger with Gujarat Themis Biosyn, contingent upon various approvals from secured creditors, shareholders of both companies, stock exchanges, SEBI, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and other regulatory bodies. As per the merger terms, Themis Medicare will issue 118 shares for every 100 shares held by Gujarat Themis Biosyn shareholders.

Waaree Energies: Waaree Energies, a prominent solar PV manufacturer, reported its first earnings after its successful market debut. The company saw a 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the second quarter, amounting to 362 crore. Revenue from operations rose by 1% YoY to 3,574 crore during the reporting period. Notably, other income for the quarter more than doubled on a yearly basis, reaching 89 crore.

Tilaknagar Industries: Bank of America (BofA) executed a block deal on Monday, selling over 18 lakh shares of the smallcap company Tilaknagar Industries for 62 crore. The shares were sold at 338.65 apiece, slightly below the previous closing price of 339.30 on the BSE. As of September 30, 2024, BofA held 26,63,119 equity shares (1.38% stake) in Tilaknagar through BofA Securities Europe SA - ODI. Societe Generale, which bought the shares in the transaction, held a 1.83% stake amounting to 35,30,800 shares as of the same period.

MedPlus Health Services: On Monday, Premji Invest and SBI Mutual Fund divested a combined 6.6% stake in MedPlus Health Services through open market transactions, securing 552 crore from the sale. MedPlus, known for its retail pharmacy and diagnostics services in India, saw significant share sales from billionaire Azim Premji's private equity arm. Premji Invest, via PI Opportunities Fund - I, sold 68.93 lakh shares, equating to a 5.77% stake, and fully exited its investment in the company, as per data from block deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

141.30
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
3.3 (2.39%)

Bharat Electronics share price

278.10
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-2.95 (-1.05%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.10
03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.52%)

Tata Power share price

404.75
03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
0.1 (0.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat State Petronet share price

324.25
03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-26.6 (-7.58%)

Gujarat Gas Company share price

453.05
03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-33.15 (-6.82%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,131.35
03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-206.8 (-6.2%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

933.30
03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
-56.5 (-5.71%)
More from Top Losers

Godrej Industries share price

1,013.55
03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
84.95 (9.15%)

National Aluminium Company share price

239.90
03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
20.1 (9.14%)

Sammaan Capital share price

144.60
03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
9.65 (7.15%)

Swan Energy share price

545.50
03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
34.3 (6.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.000.00
    Chennai
    75,661.000.00
    Delhi
    75,813.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

