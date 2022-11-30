Stocks to Watch: Zomato, NDTV, ONGC, SBI, Gland Pharma, Biocon

ONGC/Reliance Industries: The Kirit Parikh panel on gas pricing is set to recommend the gradual lifting of the price ceiling on gas produced from difficult fields when it submits its report on Wednesday. The price of gas from difficult fields, including deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and high pressure-high temperature areas such as Reliance Industries currently has a cap. The panel would recommend a floor price and a cap for the legacy or old fields operated by state-run ONGC and Oil India Ltd (OIL).