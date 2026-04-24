Stocks weaken on dimming hopes for Iran deal, mixed quarterly earnings 

* Stocks ease as oil prices climb

* Tesla, IBM and Lockheed Martin down after earnings

* Texas Instruments gains after results

* Indexes off: Dow 0.48%, S&P 500 0.49%, Nasdaq 0.95% (Updates to afternoon New York trading)

By Chuck Mikolajczak and Niket Nishant

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Thursday, buffeted by the latest updates about the war in Iran, while investors grappled with a mixed bag of earnings reports as concerns resurfaced about AI-driven disruption across the software sector.

Equities had been holding near unchanged after Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran released footage of its commandos storming a huge cargo ship they claimed to have seized, while demanding the U.S. lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Stocks weakened after reports that Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad ⁠Bagher Ghalibaf had resigned from the negotiating team. Losses were extended as oil prices shot higher after reports of air attacks in Iran.

"We're playing musical chairs between earnings season and these war headlines that are not likely to be that great," said Jay Hatfield, CEO and CIO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York.

"We had a big run, and there are people looking to take some exposure off, and using the war as an excuse is not a bad excuse."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 236.19 points, or 0.48%, to 49,253.84, the S&P 500 lost 34.91 points, or 0.49%, to 7,102.99 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 235.26 points, or 0.95%, to 24,422.31.

Markets had rallied in recent weeks on hopes a resolution to the Iran war was on the horizon, along with expectations of solid corporate earnings.

But gains have been harder to come by this week. On Monday, the Nasdaq snapped a 13-session streak of gains as optimism faded for a resolution to the war.

Oil prices holding near $100 a barrel also kept fears of rising inflation in focus.

Data on Thursday showed weekly initial jobless claims increased only marginally last week, but risks from higher prices due to the war could hamper the economy.

S&P Global's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, increased this month after almost stagnating in March, but the improvement was largely due to what it said was "stock building in the face of concerns over supply availability and price hikes."

PACKED EARNINGS CALENDAR IN FOCUS

The earnings season has been largely strong so far, with the 82.1% of the 123 companies that have reported earnings through Thursday morning topping analyst expectations, according to Tajinder Dhillon, head of earnings research at LSEG. The earnings growth rate of 15.6% is up from the 14.4% at the start of the month.

The S&P 500 tech index was the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors, weighed down in part by a drop of about 8% in IBM after revenue growth slowed in the first quarter on weakness in its software business.

Also weighing on the sector was a plunge of about 17% in ServiceNow after it reported quarterly results and said revenue growth was dented by delays in closing government deals in the Middle East.

The results reawakened concerns that the software sector's traditional business models could be upended by new AI tools. Tesla shares fell 3.3% after the company raised its spending plan to more than $25 billion for the year.

Car-rental company Avis Budget's shares slumped about 50% and were on course for their steepest two-day drop ever, after an eye-watering rally that was reminiscent of the "meme-stock" craze.

On the flip side, Texas Instruments surged 18.2% after forecasting second-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 120 new highs and 96 new lows.