Best pharma stocks to buy today, 16 June, as recommended by expert Raja Venkatraman
The Indian pharmaceutical sector is experiencing significant growth and transformation, moving beyond generic drugs towards innovation and globalisation. With a robust run seen in this space lately and the strong surge in pharma names in the last few weeks, we are covering some names that are holding some promise.