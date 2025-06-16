The gap left on the move down on 13 June continues to remain and that keeps a lid on the bullish flag. From the chart above we can see that the trends are down into some strong supports yet again. The dips into the previous supports at 24500 remain an important value support region that can now be considered as an inflexion point going into the coming days. Looking at the Open Interest data, the Put writing at 24500 continued to hold on with the PCR just below 1 highlighting that the bullish camp has more work to do.