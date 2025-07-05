Street theatre: Sebi pins down Jane Street for manipulation
Neha Joshi , Ram Sahgal 6 min read 05 Jul 2025, 05:05 AM IST
Summary
US trading firm allegedly rigged expiry-day trades across 21 sessions; Sebi flags ₹36,502 crore profit from options, orders full probe, asks to deposit ₹4843 crore
The market regulator on Friday barred four entities of US-headquartered Jane Street Group from accessing the securities market until they deposit alleged illegal gains into an escrow account, rattling shares of capital market-related companies and the broader financial services sector.
