STT hike, cooling volatility take a bite out of index options volumes

Ram Sahgal
2 min read26 May 2026, 02:20 PM IST
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NSE is the market leader in equity options, with a 72.2% market share in premium turnover as of the end of April. BSE accounted for the rest.(HT)
Summary
Average daily premium turnover for Nifty and Sensex options over 16 sessions in May was 13% below levels in March, the final month before the 50% STT hike took effect. Trading volumes were also impacted by a fall in volatility amid growing hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.

The recent hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is starting to weigh on trading volumes in the most popular derivatives product: index options. Average daily premium turnover (ADPT) for index options—Nifty and Sensex—fell to a combined 90,044 crore across the NSE and BSE during the 16 trading sessions leading up to 25 May. Though market volatility remains higher than pre-war levels, it has started to moderate recently, joining the higher tax burden in dampening turnover.

While the May figure was 2.1% higher than the corresponding ADPT over 16 sessions in April, it was 13% below the combined ADPT of 1.04 trillion over 16 sessions in March, the last month before the 50% increase in STT to 0.15%, which took effect from 1 April.

Also Read | STT hike: Brokers to seek deferment, citing RBI's reprieve and market 'doldrums'

‘Fear gauge’ India Vix, which measures the expected magnitude of price changes, averaged 21.29% in March, 20.44 in April, and 18.13 this month, significantly higher than the average of 14% over the past year.

Amit Chandra, senior vice president (research), HDFC Securities, said, "There has been a double whammy since April – majorly a hike in STT and a fall in volatility, which have impacted the combined volumes of both NSE and BSE from the pre-war level. Had STT remained unchanged, the turnover since March might have been higher than what it is.”

Indeed, average Vix levels, though higher than they were before the war, decreased by 4% month-on-month in April (from March) and by 15% in May so far amid growing hopes of a peace deal in West Asia.

Also Read | STT hike further stacks the odds against retail traders

Higher impact cost

"The hike in STT has raised the breakeven point for traders with the impact cost having gone up since April, leading to lower volumes," said Kruti Shah, quant analyst at Equirus Securities.

Impact cost is the cost of executing a transaction for a predefined order at a given point in time. The higher the impact cost the lower the liquidity, and vice versa. Breakeven point is the price above which a trader begins to profit.

Also Read | What the STT hike means for your arbitrage fund returns

NSE is the market leader in equity options, with a 72.2% market share in premium turnover as of the end of April. BSE accounted for the rest.

The government announced the STT hike in Union Budget FY27 to dissuade retail investors from punting on options. Sebi estimates 9 out of every 10 individual investors lose money trading derivatives.

About the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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