The recent hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is starting to weigh on trading volumes in the most popular derivatives product: index options. Average daily premium turnover (ADPT) for index options—Nifty and Sensex—fell to a combined ₹90,044 crore across the NSE and BSE during the 16 trading sessions leading up to 25 May. Though market volatility remains higher than pre-war levels, it has started to moderate recently, joining the higher tax burden in dampening turnover.
STT hike, cooling volatility take a bite out of index options volumes
About the Author
Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
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