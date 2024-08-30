Markets
Sugar rush: Producer stocks advance after govt eases curbs on cane-based ethanol
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 30 Aug 2024, 04:57 PM IST
- Analysts said the broader sugar pack may post sweeter returns if additional policy changes are announced in the near term.
Stocks of the top six domestic sugar companies gained about 6% on average on Friday after the government decided to lift restrictions on the production of sugarcane-based ethanol. Analysts said the broader sugar pack may post sweeter returns if additional policy changes are announced in the near term.
