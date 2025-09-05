Sugs Lloyd share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 2.52% discount at ₹119.90 apiece on BSE SME

Sugs Lloyd shares debuted weakly on BSE SME, opening at 119.90, 2.52% lower than the IPO price of 123. The IPO was subscribed 3.23 times and aims to fund working capital and general expenses.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Sep 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Sugs Lloyd share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 2.52% discount at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>119.90 apiece on BSE SME
Sugs Lloyd share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 2.52% discount at ₹119.90 apiece on BSE SME(Company Website)

Sugs Lloyd share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Sugs Lloyd share price today opened at 119.90, which is 2.52% lower than the issue price of 123.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sugs Lloyd had a subscription period that ran from Friday, August 29, until Tuesday, September 2. With a face value of 10, shares in the Sugs Lloyd IPO are priced at 123. At least 1,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Sugs Lloyd IPO subscription status was 3.23 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Sugs Lloyd is an engineering and construction firm driven by technology, focusing on renewable energy, especially solar power, along with electrical transmission, distribution, and civil EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects.

The company provides a full suite of services, which includes the creation of infrastructure for power transmission and distribution, the building of power substations, and the renovation, enhancement, and modification of current power systems.

Sugs Lloyd consistently plays a crucial role in promoting infrastructure development, particularly in the renewable energy field.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Rulka Electricals (with a P/E of 25.60), and Ganesh Green Energy (with a P/E of 44.80).

In FY25, the company posted revenues of 177.87 crore, reflecting a 159% increase from 68.75 crore in FY24. The profit after tax increased by 60% compared to the previous year, reaching 16.78 crore.

Also Read | Abril Paper shares make weak debut, list at ₹48.80, down 20% from IPO price

Sugs Lloyd IPO Details

The Sugs Lloyd IPO consists of a new issue of 69.64 lakh shares, positioning it as one of the noteworthy SME offerings in recent months. The funds raised will mainly be used to support the company's increasing working capital requirements, with 80.65 crore specifically set aside for this purpose, while the rest will be allocated for general corporate expenses.

3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue. Aftertrade Broking Pvt. Ltd. is the market maker for the company.

Also Read | Snehaa Organics shares hit 5% lower circuit after listing at IPO price of ₹122

Sugs Lloyd IPO GMP today

Sugs Lloyd IPO GMP is +1.5. This indicates Sugs Lloyd share price were trading at a premium of 1.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sugs Lloyd share price was indicated at 124.5 apiece, which is 1.22% higher than the IPO price of 123.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Also Read | Zydus Wellness share price rallies 15% in 3 days; Anand Rathi sees more upside

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

IPOIPOsSME IPOSmeIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsSugs Lloyd share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 2.52% discount at ₹119.90 apiece on BSE SME
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.