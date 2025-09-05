Sugs Lloyd share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 2.52% discount at ₹119.90 apiece on BSE SME

Sugs Lloyd share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Sugs Lloyd share price today opened at ₹119.90, which is 2.52% lower than the issue price of ₹123.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sugs Lloyd had a subscription period that ran from Friday, August 29, until Tuesday, September 2. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Sugs Lloyd IPO are priced at ₹123. At least 1,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Sugs Lloyd IPO subscription status was 3.23 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Sugs Lloyd is an engineering and construction firm driven by technology, focusing on renewable energy, especially solar power, along with electrical transmission, distribution, and civil EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects.

The company provides a full suite of services, which includes the creation of infrastructure for power transmission and distribution, the building of power substations, and the renovation, enhancement, and modification of current power systems.

Sugs Lloyd consistently plays a crucial role in promoting infrastructure development, particularly in the renewable energy field.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Rulka Electricals (with a P/E of 25.60), and Ganesh Green Energy (with a P/E of 44.80).

In FY25, the company posted revenues of ₹177.87 crore, reflecting a 159% increase from ₹68.75 crore in FY24. The profit after tax increased by 60% compared to the previous year, reaching ₹16.78 crore.

Sugs Lloyd IPO Details The Sugs Lloyd IPO consists of a new issue of 69.64 lakh shares, positioning it as one of the noteworthy SME offerings in recent months. The funds raised will mainly be used to support the company's increasing working capital requirements, with ₹80.65 crore specifically set aside for this purpose, while the rest will be allocated for general corporate expenses.

3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue. Aftertrade Broking Pvt. Ltd. is the market maker for the company.

Sugs Lloyd IPO GMP today Sugs Lloyd IPO GMP is +1.5. This indicates Sugs Lloyd share price were trading at a premium of ₹1.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sugs Lloyd share price was indicated at ₹124.5 apiece, which is 1.22% higher than the IPO price of ₹123.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

