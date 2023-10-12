Sula Vineyards stock soars 4% on strong Q2FY24 sales update
The company's revenue growth from its own brands rose by 14% YoY, reaching ₹116.2 crore, while the revenue growth from its wine tourism business grew by 26% YoY to ₹12.1 crore in Q2FY24.
Sula Vineyards, the largest wine producer in India, saw a notable rise in its stock price, increasing by around 4% to reach ₹485 apiece in early trade on Thursday. This surge came in response to the company's strong Q2FY24 sales update.
