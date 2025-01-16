Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Sundaram large and Mid Cap - Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Sundaram large and Mid Cap - Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers S. Bharath,Ashish Aggarwal, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6917.83 crore. Under the guidance of S. Bharath,Ashish Aggarwal, the fund adheres to its objective of to seek capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments in large and mid cap stocks. This detailed review of Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund returned -4.21%, showing a negative delta of -3.20% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.24% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.48% -5.38% 0.90% 1 Year 13.96% 5.70% 8.26% 3 Years 42.04% 27.21% 14.83% 5 Years 127.73% 88.49% 39.24%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 17.45% Software & Programming 8.37% Biotechnology & Drugs 6.18% Computer Services 4.55% Auto & Truck Parts 4.29% Oil & Gas Operations 4.09% Construction Services 3.94% Misc. Capital Goods 3.35% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.21% Healthcare Facilities 3.18% Electric Utilities 2.31% Communications Services 2.07% Construction - Raw Materials 1.81% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 1.56% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.56% Hotels & Motels 1.52% Consumer Financial Services 1.4% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.26% Tires 1.26% Investment Services 1.22% Metal Mining 1.18% Recreational Products 1.14% Tobacco 1.08% Chemical Manufacturing 0.96% Retail (Specialty) 0.92% Real Estate Operations 0.91% Personal & Household Prods. 0.9% Retail (Apparel) 0.88% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.86% Aerospace & Defense 0.85% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.85% Major Drugs 0.82% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.81% Misc. Financial Services 0.8% Jewelry & Silverware 0.69% Business Services 0.67% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.58% Coal 0.46%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.42, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.76, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.84% for one year, 13.35% for three years, and 19.86% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: