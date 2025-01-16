Hello User
Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Sundaram large and Mid Cap - Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Sundaram large and Mid Cap - Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers S. Bharath,Ashish Aggarwal, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6917.83 crore. Under the guidance of S. Bharath,Ashish Aggarwal, the fund adheres to its objective of to seek capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments in large and mid cap stocks. This detailed review of Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Sundaram large and Mid Cap Fund returned -4.21%, showing a negative delta of -3.20% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.24% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.59%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.48% -5.38% 0.90%
1 Year 13.96% 5.70% 8.26%
3 Years 42.04% 27.21% 14.83%
5 Years 127.73% 88.49% 39.24%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.98%
ICICI Bank4.13%
Reliance Industries3.03%
Zomato2.79%
Infosys2.72%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks17.45%
Software & Programming8.37%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.18%
Computer Services4.55%
Auto & Truck Parts4.29%
Oil & Gas Operations4.09%
Construction Services3.94%
Misc. Capital Goods3.35%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.21%
Healthcare Facilities3.18%
Electric Utilities2.31%
Communications Services2.07%
Construction - Raw Materials1.81%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)1.56%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.56%
Hotels & Motels1.52%
Consumer Financial Services1.4%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.26%
Tires1.26%
Investment Services1.22%
Metal Mining1.18%
Recreational Products1.14%
Tobacco1.08%
Chemical Manufacturing0.96%
Retail (Specialty)0.92%
Real Estate Operations0.91%
Personal & Household Prods.0.9%
Retail (Apparel)0.88%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.86%
Aerospace & Defense0.85%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.85%
Major Drugs0.82%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.81%
Misc. Financial Services0.8%
Jewelry & Silverware0.69%
Business Services0.67%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.58%
Coal0.46%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.42, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.76, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.84% for one year, 13.35% for three years, and 19.86% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries1850000.01725000.0209.67
Infosys1030000.01000000.0188.00
Alkem Laboratories230000.0190000.0107.05
Bank Of Baroda4500000.04100000.098.63
P I Industries186000.0180000.066.35
Marico1050000.0975000.062.36
Dr. Lal Pathlabs224000.0200000.060.01
Grasim Industries199900.0160000.039.09
Torrent Power245000.0240000.035.67
Tata Power970000.0810000.031.79

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Persistent Systems207000.0200000.0129.16
Fortis Healthcare1300000.01175000.084.59
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India150000.0135000.084.17
Federal Bank4200000.03800000.076.01
Max Healthcare Institute700000.0670000.075.59
Tata Motors825000.0800000.059.22
Doms Industries200000.0190000.049.81
Sona Blw Precision Forgings950000.0800000.047.59
Delhivery1400000.01346700.046.62

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

