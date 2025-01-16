Hello User
Livemint

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Sundaram Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund-Direct Plan - Option performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Multi Cap Fund-Direct Plan - Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ratish Varier,Sudhir Kedia, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Sundaram Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2760.83 crore. Under the guidance of Ratish Varier,Sudhir Kedia, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity & equity related instruments across market capitalisation. This detailed review of Sundaram Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Sundaram Multi Cap Fund returned -4.02%, showing a negative delta of -2.51% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.24% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.66% -6.43% 1.77%
1 Year 12.71% 9.51% 3.20%
3 Years 45.19% 37.58% 7.61%
5 Years 154.84% 114.76% 40.08%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.86%
Reliance Industries4.21%
ICICI Bank3.97%
Larsen & Toubro3.73%
Infosys2.87%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks16.15%
Software & Programming8.66%
Construction Services6.44%
Oil & Gas Operations5.4%
Consumer Financial Services5.12%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.3%
Misc. Capital Goods4.26%
Auto & Truck Parts3.2%
Personal & Household Prods.3.0%
Construction - Raw Materials2.94%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.87%
Healthcare Facilities2.8%
Recreational Products2.44%
Electric Utilities2.36%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.31%
Communications Services2.0%
Investment Services1.84%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.77%
Aerospace & Defense1.75%
Food Processing1.59%
Metal Mining1.56%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.44%
Retail (Specialty)1.39%
Computer Services1.37%
Hotels & Motels1.21%
Coal1.18%
Chemical Manufacturing1.11%
Jewelry & Silverware1.01%
Restaurants0.92%
Iron & Steel0.53%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.48%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.15, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.79 and 0.91, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.16% for one year, 13.23% for three years, and 18.37% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
ICICI Bank963284.0843569.0109.68
Bharti Airtel382885.0339573.055.26
Craftsman Automation119221.085931.043.82
Maruti Suzuki India37177.035931.039.80
JK Cement89710.089197.038.17
Rategain Travel Technologies541952.0522421.036.67
SKF India76502.071053.035.58
Marico569078.0519925.033.54
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation895409.0857671.032.86
Coal India878437.0783563.032.63
Cummins India105190.082643.028.80
Titan Company108496.085581.027.81
Eid Parry India264582.0262290.022.50
Metropolis Healthcare118632.0104029.022.28
Bharat Forge160207.0154323.020.56
Jyothy Labs517741.0388270.016.32
Tega Industries105000.076928.013.24

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Indian Bank1339692.01172392.067.34
Fortis Healthcare855231.0835554.055.08
Computer Age Management Services119691.0102800.050.67
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings270800.0246381.040.21
Kalyan Jewellers India653822.0528822.038.32
Brigade Enterprises444168.0249912.031.02
Tube Investments Of India89708.086243.030.97
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries224158.0169317.030.16
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals172449.0143101.024.84
Schaeffler India68171.064194.023.01
NIIT Learning Systems332699.0240115.011.29
Ksb467696.021012.01.75

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

