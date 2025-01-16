Sundaram Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Sundaram Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund-Direct Plan - Option performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Multi Cap Fund-Direct Plan - Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ratish Varier,Sudhir Kedia, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Sundaram Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2760.83 crore. Under the guidance of Ratish Varier,Sudhir Kedia, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity & equity related instruments across market capitalisation. This detailed review of Sundaram Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: 

Over the past week, Sundaram Multi Cap Fund returned -4.02%, showing a negative delta of -2.51% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.24% against the NIFTY 500's -7.02%.

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.66% -6.43% 1.77% 1 Year 12.71% 9.51% 3.20% 3 Years 45.19% 37.58% 7.61% 5 Years 154.84% 114.76% 40.08%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 16.15% Software & Programming 8.66% Construction Services 6.44% Oil & Gas Operations 5.4% Consumer Financial Services 5.12% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.3% Misc. Capital Goods 4.26% Auto & Truck Parts 3.2% Personal & Household Prods. 3.0% Construction - Raw Materials 2.94% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.87% Healthcare Facilities 2.8% Recreational Products 2.44% Electric Utilities 2.36% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.31% Communications Services 2.0% Investment Services 1.84% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.77% Aerospace & Defense 1.75% Food Processing 1.59% Metal Mining 1.56% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.44% Retail (Specialty) 1.39% Computer Services 1.37% Hotels & Motels 1.21% Coal 1.18% Chemical Manufacturing 1.11% Jewelry & Silverware 1.01% Restaurants 0.92% Iron & Steel 0.53% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.48%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.15, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.79 and 0.91, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.16% for one year, 13.23% for three years, and 18.37% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: