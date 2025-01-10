Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XIV performance review analysis for January

Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XIV Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XIV Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sudhir Kedia,Rohit Seksaria, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XIV boasts an impressive AUM of ₹216.07 crore. Under the guidance of Sudhir Kedia,Rohit Seksaria, the fund adheres to its objective of to seek capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity/equity-related instruments of companies that can be termed as micro-caps. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. A company whose market capitalisation is equal to or lower than that of the 301st stock by market cap on the NSE at the time of investment will be considered to be in microcap category. This detailed review of Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XIV evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XIV returned 0.06%, showing a positive delta of 5.99% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 0.88% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|1.49%
|-4.71%
|6.20%
|1 Year
|44.02%
|16.37%
|27.65%
|3 Years
|84.47%
|53.82%
|30.65%
|5 Years
|69.09%
|195.63%
|-126.54%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Escorts Kubota
|5.51%
|Indoco Remedies
|0.61%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|5.51%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|0.61%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.23, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.35, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.91% for one year, 29.13% for three years, and 26.22% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Indoco Remedies
|56609.0
|34674.0
|1.31
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.