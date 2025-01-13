Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XVI performance review analysis for January

Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XVI Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XVI Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sudhir Kedia,Rohit Seksaria, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XVI boasts an impressive AUM of ₹136.39 crore. Under the guidance of Sudhir Kedia,Rohit Seksaria, the fund adheres to its objective of to seek capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity/equity-related instruments of companies that can be termed as micro-caps. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. A company whose market capitalisation is equal to or lower than that of the 301st stock by market cap on the NSE at the time of investment will be considered to be in microcap category. This detailed review of Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XVI evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Performance Analysis:

Over the past week, Sundaram Select Micro Cap Series XVI returned 0.10%, showing a positive delta of 6.10% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 0.40% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -10.76%.