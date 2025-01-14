Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Rohit Seksaria, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Sundaram Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3424.27 crore. Under the guidance of Rohit Seksaria, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to achieve capital appreciation by investing predominantly in diversified stocks that are generally termed as small-cap stocks. This detailed review of Sundaram Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Sundaram Small Cap Fund returned -4.76%, showing a positive delta of 2.92% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.68% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -0.38% -9.49% 9.11% 1 Year 15.57% 10.44% 5.13% 3 Years 64.45% 44.76% 19.69% 5 Years 234.67% 179.65% 55.02%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 8.72% Investment Services 7.9% Construction Services 7.85% Regional Banks 7.69% Consumer Financial Services 6.69% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 4.67% Misc. Capital Goods 4.2% Healthcare Facilities 3.78% Food Processing 3.78% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.58% Chemical Manufacturing 3.13% Apparel/Accessories 2.93% Construction - Raw Materials 1.74% Hotels & Motels 1.74% Restaurants 1.69% Tires 1.67% Business Services 1.64% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.59% Natural Gas Utilities 1.56% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.5% Motion Pictures 1.39% Misc. Transportation 1.36% Appliance & Tool 1.35% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.3% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.1% Scientific & Technical Instr. 0.98% Oil & Gas Operations 0.96% Recreational Products 0.9% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.88% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.79% Personal & Household Prods. 0.78% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.74% Containers & Packaging 0.6% Computer Services 0.41%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.06, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 1.03, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.82% for one year, 14.29% for three years, and 23.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: