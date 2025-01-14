Hello User
Sundaram Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Sundaram Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Sundaram Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Sundaram Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Sundaram Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Rohit Seksaria, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Sundaram Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3424.27 crore. Under the guidance of Rohit Seksaria, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to achieve capital appreciation by investing predominantly in diversified stocks that are generally termed as small-cap stocks. This detailed review of Sundaram Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Sundaram Small Cap Fund returned -4.76%, showing a positive delta of 2.92% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.68% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -0.38% -9.49% 9.11%
1 Year 15.57% 10.44% 5.13%
3 Years 64.45% 44.76% 19.69%
5 Years 234.67% 179.65% 55.02%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Safari Industries India2.93%
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India2.71%
Aster DM Healthcare2.47%
Affle India2.32%
Ksb2.28%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming8.72%
Investment Services7.9%
Construction Services7.85%
Regional Banks7.69%
Consumer Financial Services6.69%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures4.67%
Misc. Capital Goods4.2%
Healthcare Facilities3.78%
Food Processing3.78%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.58%
Chemical Manufacturing3.13%
Apparel/Accessories2.93%
Construction - Raw Materials1.74%
Hotels & Motels1.74%
Restaurants1.69%
Tires1.67%
Business Services1.64%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.59%
Natural Gas Utilities1.56%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.5%
Motion Pictures1.39%
Misc. Transportation1.36%
Appliance & Tool1.35%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.3%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.1%
Scientific & Technical Instr.0.98%
Oil & Gas Operations0.96%
Recreational Products0.9%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.88%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.79%
Personal & Household Prods.0.78%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.74%
Containers & Packaging0.6%
Computer Services0.41%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.06, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 1.03, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.82% for one year, 14.29% for three years, and 23.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1.36%39018846.44
Zomato0.41%50748714.20
Bajaj Finance0.40%2083413.71
Ion Exchange India0.22%1112137.37
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India0.13%91374.41

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings503314.0468666.076.48
Rategain Travel Technologies1057982.01023614.071.85
Balrampur Chini Mills1721467.01118313.065.44
PNB Housing Finance1022635.0719444.064.16
Eid Parry India770128.0746507.064.03
Equitas Small Finance Bank9868290.09377207.058.45
DCB Bank3878262.03754816.046.53
RHI Magnesita India891013.0877991.045.73
CSB Bank1484028.01479672.045.51

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India182432.0150019.092.80
Sobha295535.0290535.048.50
Radico Khaitan261711.0180464.044.36
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services127388.0122272.037.23
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals220527.0195527.033.93
Tega Industries155100.0147441.025.36
RBL Bank774683.0654882.010.15

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

