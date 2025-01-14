Sundaram Value Fund Series IX Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Value Fund Series IX Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dwijendra Srivastava,S. Bharath, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Sundaram Value Fund Series IX boasts an impressive AUM of ₹167.48 crore. Under the guidance of Dwijendra Srivastava,S. Bharath, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide capital appreciation by investing in a well diversified portfolio of stocks through fundamental analysis. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. No Guarantee There is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. Investors are neither being offered any guaranteed / indicated returns nor any guarantee on repayment of capital by the Schemes. There is also no guarantee of capital or return either by the mutual fund or by the sponsor or by the Asset management Company. This detailed review of Sundaram Value Fund Series IX evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Sundaram Value Fund Series IX returned 0.24%, showing a positive delta of 3.89% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 1.73% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.