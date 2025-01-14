Sundaram Value Fund Series IX performance review analysis for January

Sundaram Value Fund Series IX Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Value Fund Series IX Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dwijendra Srivastava,S. Bharath, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Sundaram Value Fund Series IX boasts an impressive AUM of ₹167.48 crore. Under the guidance of Dwijendra Srivastava,S. Bharath, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide capital appreciation by investing in a well diversified portfolio of stocks through fundamental analysis. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. No Guarantee There is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. Investors are neither being offered any guaranteed / indicated returns nor any guarantee on repayment of capital by the Schemes. There is also no guarantee of capital or return either by the mutual fund or by the sponsor or by the Asset management Company. This detailed review of Sundaram Value Fund Series IX evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Sundaram Value Fund Series IX returned 0.24%, showing a positive delta of 3.89% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 1.73% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|19.02%
|-7.26%
|26.28%
|1 Year
|65.72%
|8.25%
|57.47%
|3 Years
|80.76%
|36.84%
|43.92%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|113.64%
|-113.64%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|State Bank Of India
|7.10%
|ICICI Bank
|7.08%
|Reliance Industries
|5.82%
|Larsen & Toubro
|5.46%
|Axis Bank
|5.35%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|25.22%
|Consumer Financial Services
|7.5%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|5.82%
|Construction Services
|5.46%
|Oil & Gas - Integrated
|4.83%
|Communications Services
|4.8%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|3.0%
|Tobacco
|2.96%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|1.99%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|1.79%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.84, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.84 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 20.50% for one year, 19.76% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Reliance Industries
|50549.0
|38413.0
|9.75
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|State Bank Of India
|264724.0
|236846.0
|11.90
|ICICI Bank
|180295.0
|147898.0
|11.87
|ITC
|263694.0
|222259.0
|4.97
|Bank Of Baroda
|651045.0
|467305.0
|4.56
|Indian Oil Corporation
|417847.0
|260746.0
|3.34
|Chemplast Sanmar
|59157.0
|50000.0
|3.26
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|52829.0
|45102.0
|3.00
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.