Sundaram Value Fund Series IX performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Sundaram Value Fund Series IX evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Sundaram Value Fund Series IX Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Sundaram Value Fund Series IX Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dwijendra Srivastava,S. Bharath, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Sundaram Value Fund Series IX boasts an impressive AUM of 167.48 crore. Under the guidance of Dwijendra Srivastava,S. Bharath, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide capital appreciation by investing in a well diversified portfolio of stocks through fundamental analysis. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. No Guarantee There is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. Investors are neither being offered any guaranteed / indicated returns nor any guarantee on repayment of capital by the Schemes. There is also no guarantee of capital or return either by the mutual fund or by the sponsor or by the Asset management Company. This detailed review of Sundaram Value Fund Series IX evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Sundaram Value Fund Series IX returned 0.24%, showing a positive delta of 3.89% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 1.73% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 19.02% -7.26% 26.28%
1 Year 65.72% 8.25% 57.47%
3 Years 80.76% 36.84% 43.92%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
State Bank Of India7.10%
ICICI Bank7.08%
Reliance Industries5.82%
Larsen & Toubro5.46%
Axis Bank5.35%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks25.22%
Consumer Financial Services7.5%
Oil & Gas Operations5.82%
Construction Services5.46%
Oil & Gas - Integrated4.83%
Communications Services4.8%
Natural Gas Utilities3.0%
Tobacco2.96%
Biotechnology & Drugs1.99%
Misc. Capital Goods1.79%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.84, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.84 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 20.50% for one year, 19.76% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries50549.038413.09.75

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
State Bank Of India264724.0236846.011.90
ICICI Bank180295.0147898.011.87
ITC263694.0222259.04.97
Bank Of Baroda651045.0467305.04.56
Indian Oil Corporation417847.0260746.03.34
Chemplast Sanmar59157.050000.03.26
ISGEC Heavy Engineering52829.045102.03.00

